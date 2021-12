As a doctor, I know these new mutations in the coronavirus are a curveball, and we were not ready for it. The Delta variant spreads more quickly, and COVID vaccines might lose potency against new viral variants. Indoor spaces create an ideal environment for the spread of COVID-19. To avoid getting sick, 1) Get vaccinated, and get your booster when it's time and 2) Don't Share Your Air. Read on for the places I recommend you don't go to, even if they're open, during the middle of this latest "Fourth Wave"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO