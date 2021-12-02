ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla tapping kids’ market with Cyberquad for kids

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A Tesla may be on your holiday wish list this year, and your kids may also be begging for their own version of the futuristic ride.

The company known for its electric vehicles has introduced a Tesla for kids, USA Today reported.

It’s the Cyberquad, inspired by the Cybertruck.

It comes at a cost of $1,900 and is designed for kids aged 8 and older.

Mom, dad, uncles and aunts: this is just for kids because it is rated for up to 150 pounds. As for the Cyberquad itself, it weighs only 122 pounds, CNET reported.

It can go for about 15 miles on one charge and has a maximum speed of 10 mph going forward, and 5 mph going backward.

The Cyberquad will start shipping in the next two to four weeks, the company said, but it is not guaranteed for Christmas.

It also can’t ship to Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico, CNET reported.

As for the long-awaited Cybertruck, Tesla is still taking orders with production to start in 2022, according to Car and Driver.

