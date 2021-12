With the Thanksgiving season upon us, COEDD Area Agency on Aging in Shawnee asks everyone to please remember friends and loved ones in long-term care facilities. Holidays can be a lonely time for residents. Memories of happier times and past family gatherings added to their present situation can cause a deep sadness, especially with the lack of visitors during the Covid pandemic. And not having anyone come to visit can sometimes turn temporary sadness into serious depression for residents.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO