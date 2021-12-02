ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Overwhelmingly white but leaning female: See the results of the Canadian Association of Journalists’ inaugural diversity survey

By Shraddha Chakradhar
Nieman Lab
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost half of all newsrooms in Canada have only white people on staff, and nearly 80% of all newsrooms don’t have any Black or Indigenous journalists on staff. These are among the top findings of the inaugural diversity survey from the Canadian Association of Journalists. The survey was conducted...

www.niemanlab.org

Comments / 2

