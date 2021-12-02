ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Is Donald Trump plotting a fresh bid to run for office again?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump is planning to have a "very big" year in 2022, and "an even bigger" 2024, when the next US Presidential Election is due to take place. The former President - who was succeeded by current President Joe Biden in January - claims that a number of Republican candidates in...

MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
Joe Biden
Nigel Farage
Donald Trump
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
sacramentosun.com

Hollywood star wants Trump arrested for trying to kill Biden

Bette Midler is calling for Donald Trump to be jailed for attempted murder. The actress claims the former president had aimed to see off his rival Joe Biden by trying to infect him with Covid-19 during the presidential campaign. "He tried to infect and kill Joe Biden at the debate,"...
Fox News

Trump threatened to leave GOP: Is that really shocking?

It’s an eye-popping bit of news: Donald Trump, on his last day as president, saying he’s leaving the Republican Party. But after reflecting on this for two or three seconds, it’s clear that Trump’s comments were not very surprising at all. A former Democrat, Trump was never a conventional Republican....
hngn.com

Michelle Obama Ranks Second as Democrats’ Favorite 2024 Presidential Bet Despite Ex-FLOTUS Saying She’ll Never Run For Office

A Hill-HarrisX poll recently named some of their presidential bets in the 2024 election if Joe Biden won't run for POTUS again. According to reports, the group's presidential bets include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Bloomberg. Out of the five, the incumbent Vice President has the most support. Lagging closely behind her is ex-FLOTUS, Obama.
MSNBC

What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common

TV physician Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he’s running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat next year… as a Republican. Aside from his small-screen celebrity, Mehdi lays out what else seems eerily familiar about the wannabe politician.Dec. 1, 2021.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
