Adele lives such a private life that it's hard to know for sure who her celebrity friends are. It's well known that Nicole Richie is on the singer's list of famous friends, but who knew that Adele and Drake were such good pals? Before dropping her highly anticipated album 30 last week, the "I Drink Wine" songstress shared that Drake was one of few people to hear the project before it was released. Now Adele is crediting her friendship with the Certified Lover Boy as one of the "biggest gifts" of her career.

