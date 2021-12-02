Texas man arrested in Franklin on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin Police arrested a man from Spring, Texas following an investigation involving a juvenile, according to Sgt. Winifred Sylve.
Arturo Latigo, 21, turned himself into the Franklin Police Department on Wednesday. He faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
According to Sylve, the alleged incident was reported on Aug. 14. At the time of the alleged incident, the male victim was 15-years-old. Latigo was booked into the Franklin Police Department City Jail and bail was set at $150,000. He has since bonded out.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
