Texas man arrested in Franklin on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile

By Melody Brown-Peyton
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin Police arrested a man from Spring, Texas following an investigation involving a juvenile, according to Sgt. Winifred Sylve.

Arturo Latigo, 21, turned himself into the Franklin Police Department on Wednesday.  He faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to Sylve, the alleged incident was reported on Aug. 14. At the time of the alleged incident, the male victim was 15-years-old. Latigo was booked into the Franklin Police Department City Jail and bail was set at $150,000. He has since bonded out.

