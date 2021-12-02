ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney’s Brother Could Have Split the Beatles

By Martin Kielty
 2 days ago
Paul McCartney’s younger brother Mike said it was “fortuitous” that he didn’t become the Beatles’ drummer, noting that it could have led to the kind of sibling relationship that later destroyed fellow northern English band Oasis. “I’d been practicing on drums that had fallen off the back of a...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
The Guardian

‘Annoying snobs was part of the fun’: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles’ rooftop farewell

It’s lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of sometimes difficult rehearsals and recordings, the Beatles and their new songs finally – and spectacularly – collide with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On 30 January on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London HQ of their company Apple, the four – joined by the US keyboard player Billy Preston – performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Don’t Let Me Down (twice), I’ve Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They played with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two police officers, determined to shut everything down.
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
The Independent

Get Back features John Lennon and Paul McCartney showdown recorded in secret: ‘A lot of the times you were wrong’

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat that was secretly recorded in the days after George Harrison quit the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the...
1029thebuzz.com

Paul McCartney Auctioning Iconic Wings-Era Bass

Paul McCartney is but one of the legendary musicians donating iconic instruments for auction for the Music Rising charity. The auction takes Music Rising “back to its roots and will help restore the livelihood of musicians of New Orleans and surrounding regions who have suffered through the pandemic.”. On December...
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney on John Lennon and George Harrison: "They're my fallen heroes"

What a time to be a Beatles fan – the three-part Get Back documentary is imminent and Paul McCartney has been opening up like never before in new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. Recently he's been reflecting on the four Beatles' life-changing journey from Liverpool to the world stage and its affect on them as musicians and people in two recent extended interviews you can watch below.
