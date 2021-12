We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Botanical wallpapers have always been popular. From the iconic banana leaf walls of the Beverly Hills Hotel to vintage cottage rose prints, wallpaper is great for bringing the feeling of the garden inside. Lately though, I am craving more local and wild botanical inspiration. Like many people, the last year has given me a closer connection to nature. As I’ve gotten interested in the forests and the native plants of my area, I find I’m much more interested in decorating with a fern pattern than a banana leaf and a wildflower than an English rose.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO