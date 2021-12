$64 million Social Housing Vote Passes in San Francisco. A measure to set aside $64 million for social housing was approved by the city’s Board of Supervisors by an 8-3 vote on Tuesday, according to 48 Hills. The measure allocates the money to a city program called the “Small Sites Housing Acquisition Program,” which purchases housing whose tenants are at risk of eviction and keeps the building permanently affordable. Mayor London Breed opposed the measure on the basis that the small sites program was problem-plagued. Breed will still need to approve spending on the program, but the measure’s approval gives advocates more leverage. As soon as the measure was passed, Breed announced a plan to reform the small sites program by adding an additional $10 million of funding, possibly a sign she will work with the board of supervisors on spending the money.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO