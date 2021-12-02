The sustainable adventure of ephemeral restaurants

A new book by Zachary Sussman takes on the changing landscape—and rules—of sparkling wine. It’s easy to forget when you’re staring down a shelf of expensive, name-brand bottles at the liquor store, but sparkling wine is supposed to be fun. And if you ask Zachary Sussman, the author of Sparkling Wine for Modern Times, it is fun, once you set aside some of the old-school myths and rules (you definitely don’t have to have flutes; 30 minutes in the fridge is all the chilling time you need).

