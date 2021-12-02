ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The sustainable adventure of ephemeral restaurants

By Oliver Adey
gettotext.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of ephemeral restaurants or “pop-up” restaurants began about fifteen years ago in the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. It is also across the Atlantic that the French Ludo Lefebvre created in 2007 LudoBites: one of the first popular models of its kind, leading him to invest the...

gettotext.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

If you think fine dining is dead, these restaurants offer delicious proof otherwise

A recent pulse check by New York magazine practically declared fine dining dead in Manhattan. “Running on fumes,” the article quoted an industry veteran as saying. Washington chef Eric Ziebold says such gloomy forecasts surface every 10 years or so. “Not to be flip, but look at what fine dining does,” says the owner of Kinship and its richer, four-star sibling, Métier, located underground at the same address. A special-occasion restaurant can be the cap of a great day or “a pick-me-up on a bad one.”
RESTAURANTS
kansascitymag.com

Restaurant of the Year

It’s a wet and dreary Monday morning, and it couldn’t be cozier inside Sister Anne’s on the northern edge of Hyde Park. The barista at the coffee shop-cum-record store is spinning jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron’s “Home is Where the Hatred Is” and pulling shots of espresso as two regulars in knit beanies grab a table by the windows up front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
EatThis

Burger King Will Soon Discontinue Several Menu Items

With sales on a decline and wait times at the drive-thru getting longer, Burger King has decided to take a more drastic approach to righting the ship. The popular burger chain will be discontinuing several menu items in order to simplify and streamline operations. It's a tactic many fast-food brands...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marseille#Adventure#Ephemeral#Food Drink#French#English#American#Verjus#Ventrus
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

The Delta Variant: How to Leverage Tech to Sustain Restaurant Recovery

Amid all the unknowns COVID-19 has served up over the past year and a half, a few certainties have emerged. Within the hospitality industry, there is universal agreement that restaurants have been through the ringer. And it doesn’t appear the ups and downs of this pandemic will end anytime soon.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Inside Ceto, the New French Riviera Restaurant From Michelin-Starred Chef Mauro Colagreco

Since arriving on France’s Côte d’Azur in the 2000s, Mauro Colagreco has had his eye on the cliffside hotel now known as the Maybourne Riviera. Formerly the Vista Palace before it was bought and given a modernist revamp by the Maybourne Hotel Group, the exemplary address sits perched atop a rocky peninsula above the town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, a location Mauro always thought would make “a very nice spot” for a restaurant. Now 15 years later, Colagreco’s newest destination, Ceto, has opened as the hotel’s flagship, housed in a very nice spot indeed, set on the highest floor with sweeping views...
RESTAURANTS
tastecooking.com

Forget Everything You Know About Sparkling Wine

A new book by Zachary Sussman takes on the changing landscape—and rules—of sparkling wine. It’s easy to forget when you’re staring down a shelf of expensive, name-brand bottles at the liquor store, but sparkling wine is supposed to be fun. And if you ask Zachary Sussman, the author of Sparkling Wine for Modern Times, it is fun, once you set aside some of the old-school myths and rules (you definitely don’t have to have flutes; 30 minutes in the fridge is all the chilling time you need).
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
veranda.com

21 of California's Best Restaurants That Represent The Golden State's Brilliant Culinary Scene

Sunny California is home to world-famous beaches, mountains, gardens, national parks, and wineries, and it also boasts having more Michelin starred restaurants than any other state, knocking New York off its long-standing top spot in 2019. It's no surprise as The Golden State is home to diverse climates, terrain, and ecosystems unlike anywhere else in the country and its chefs have a deep reverence for the ingredients they produce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
comomag.com

Restaurants Reimagined

Adjusting, adapting, and thriving during COVID-19. As the co-owner of Pizza Tree, along with her husband, John Gilbreth, Amanda Rainey has a deep and personal understanding of how COVID-19 forced restaurants to pivot, adjust, and adapt to a new way of doing business. She knows firsthand how the abrupt change in lifestyle let business owners revisit their dreams, reimagine their business models, and reemerge in new and exciting ways.
RESTAURANTS
Laist.com

LA's Best Winter Holiday Cocktails

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. It's the most wonderful time of the year! Maybe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFAR

A Short, Sweet Guide to Copenhagen’s Natural Wine Scene

At Pompette—which means “tipsy” in French—drinkers will find natural wines at reasonable prices. You don’t have to be a natural wine nerd—or even know what natural wine is—to find a wine bar in Copenhagen that will suit your tastes or budget. Along with Paris and Tokyo, Copenhagen has become one...
DRINKS
manofmany.com

Bushmills Crafted a 13-Year Single Malt Exclusively for the Australian Market

The world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Bushmills Irish Whiskey has been operating out of their namesake village in Ireland since the year 1608. To this day, they remain perched on the rugged coastline of Country Antrim, less than three miles away from the Giant’s Causeway. From their signature malts to limited-edition releases, this iconic brand continues to define–and then redefine—the best of the Irish single malt tradition. What’s even more impressive is that they appear to be just getting started.
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Sommelier Roundtable: Wines Worth Buying by the Case

No matter how adventurous of a wine drinker you are, there’s value in having your own “house wine,” or a selection of consistently great everyday picks on hand. With a go-to stash to pull from, you can handle any occasion—from an impromptu decision to open a bottle with a casual weeknight dinner to an unexpected guest or last-minute invitation—without eating into your cellar collection. So it's a good idea to stayed stocked up on favorite bottlings and reliable crowd-pleasers—especially during the holiday season.
DRINKS
BevNET.com

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails Expands Ready-To-Serve Portfolio With Introduction Of Limited-Edition Manhattan

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails, the ready-to-serve cocktail brand created by master mixologists with award-winning cocktail programs, introduced its limited-release offering, The Manhattan. The brand’s latest pre-mixed crafted cocktail features premium natural ingredients and high-quality, spirit-based infusions that have come to define the On The Rocks brand. The classic cocktail...
DRINKS
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Wine Pick: Bohigas Brut Reserva, Spain

Cava is the name of Spain's sparkling wine. These wines have to be made in the same method as Champagne in France: secondary fermentation in the bottle. The difference is the grape varieties. This superb bottling is aged for 24 months and is a super steal at the price. The Bohigas family has been crafting wines since 1290, and the estate is in the town of Odena. This is about 45 minutes west of Barcelona, so an easy day trip for a wine lover.
DRINKS
dailyovation.com

‘Tis the Season! Baileys Irish Cream and Dominique Ansel Bakery Team Up to Bring You the Most Indulgent Hot Chocolate with a Twist

The holidays just got a chocolatey twist thanks to Bailey’s and Dominique Ansel Bakery. What’s more delicious than sipping on a Baileys Hot Chocolate with friends and family during the Holidays?. Having Dominique Ansel himself create the most indulgent Baileys Hot Chocolate yet and enjoying it from the comfort of...
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Autumn Farm & Vine Dinner Series Showcase Spanish Wines

COAST at Ocean House welcomed guests for a “best of autumn’s bounty” with a wine dinner on Nov. 4, showcasing Guest Chef Isaac Olivo of Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux, of Cape Cod. Chef Olivo prepared culinary delights made with fresh ingredients from a featured, local farm. Each dish from the four-course menu was expertly paired with wines from Le Domaine Abadia Retuerta of Spain: Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine Sauvignon Blanc, Verdejo, 2019; Abadia Retuerta Seleccion Especial, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot 2016; Abadia Retuerta Pago Negralada Tempranillo 2015; and Abadia Retuerta Pago Valdebellon, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015; with dessert accompanied by Emilio Lustau, Solera Reserva, Pedro Ximénez, San Emilio, Sherry. Located less than a two-hour drive from Madrid, the award-winning winery is located in a restored 12th century Romanesque abbey set on 500 acres of vineyards in the Duero Valley, named a Spanish cultural heritage site. The winery hosts a resort with just 30 rooms and suites, offering full butler service, a spa and Refectorio, the abbey’s original dining hall, now a Michelin-starred restaurant. The wine brand’s national importer Europvin and distributor MS Walker of Rhode Island represented the wines, alongside Ocean House Management Group’s Wine Director Jonathan Feiler.
DRINKS
CoinTelegraph

French startup brings vintage wines to the NFT market

Many exciting developments are coming to the space of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, ranging from metaverse NFTs to fantasy soccer digital collectible cards and up to monster-battle NFT games. In fact, Cointelegraph Research predicts NFT sales will hit a record high of $17.7 billion this year. But one French startup...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy