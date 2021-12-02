ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New tire system technology installed at Florida’s Turnpike plaza to help keep drivers safe

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
OCOEE, Fla. — New technology meant to keep Florida roads safer was installed along Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday.

The WheelRight Tire Safety System will measure your tire pressure in real time. It was installed at the Turkey Lake service plaza.

Drivers will drive down a lane and in a flash the system will measure the car’s tire air and tread levels.

Seconds later, drivers will get a printout of the results.

“I do think it is beneficial. It saves you have accidents and blowouts on the road,” said Scott Windell.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the system’s developer held a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.

Officials said low tread and tire pressure can lead to crashes and effect braking.

“If you are traveling 70 miles per hour, 90-feet is the difference between having an accident and not having a accident,” said Jason Power, with WheelRight.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida last year, leading to 181 injuries and 61 deaths.

The WheelRight station is one of only two in the country.

Rick H
3d ago

Probably scanning your license plate and running a wants and warrants on the registered owner.

Kimberly Lach
3d ago

Great.. cause I know a lot of people that do not..care for their vehicles, air pressure, new tires, driving on bald, tires, they will have a brand new car or truck, and their tires are ready to blow, and doing100 or more on the interstate.. I see accidents happening.. as well.. blowouts! Just not safe! This is a great idea! If only the owners will care and follow directions.. that’s the real question?

Susan L Steiner
4d ago

This is a great idea, but so ironic, when the State of Florida and our Governor refuse to implement laws to protect our health in this pandemic.

