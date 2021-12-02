New tire system technology installed at Florida’s Turnpike plaza to help keep drivers safe

OCOEE, Fla. — New technology meant to keep Florida roads safer was installed along Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday.

The WheelRight Tire Safety System will measure your tire pressure in real time. It was installed at the Turkey Lake service plaza.

Drivers will drive down a lane and in a flash the system will measure the car’s tire air and tread levels.

Seconds later, drivers will get a printout of the results.

“I do think it is beneficial. It saves you have accidents and blowouts on the road,” said Scott Windell.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the system’s developer held a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.

Officials said low tread and tire pressure can lead to crashes and effect braking.

“If you are traveling 70 miles per hour, 90-feet is the difference between having an accident and not having a accident,” said Jason Power, with WheelRight.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida last year, leading to 181 injuries and 61 deaths.

The WheelRight station is one of only two in the country.