International passengers arriving at Delhi’s main airport on Thursday were met with long waits and some chaotic scenes, a day after new coronavirus screening guidelines designed to catch the omicron variant came into effect.Under the regulations issued following the discovery of the new and potentially highly transmissible variant, travellers coming from 14 “at-risk” countries including the UK, South Africa, China, Israel and Singapore will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing before they can leave the airport. If an international passenger tests positive they will be kept in strict institutional isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Those...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO