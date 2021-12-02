ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Doctor discusses the biggest health issues associated with aging in CT

By WTNH Staff
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbLCh_0dCKNx3C00

(WTNH) – Doctor Sten Vermund is discussing the biggest health issues associated with aging in Connecticut. The Dean of the Yale School of Public Health is talking about how the U.S. Health establishment is responding to a major challenge and improving outcome among aging populations.

