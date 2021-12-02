Doctor discusses the biggest health issues associated with aging in CT
(WTNH) – Doctor Sten Vermund is discussing the biggest health issues associated with aging in Connecticut. The Dean of the Yale School of Public Health is talking about how the U.S. Health establishment is responding to a major challenge and improving outcome among aging populations.
Watch the video above for the full interview.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0