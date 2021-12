Almost a year into the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, health officials are still struggling to close a yawning gap. While 64% of people in wealthy countries had received at least one dose by Nov. 23, just 7.5% had in low-income nations, according to the United Nations. Concerns that the rich would also monopolize new Covid treatments sparked an effort to prevent that from happening. For vaccines, there was no sign of a solution any time soon, despite proposals to suspend intellectual-property protections for makers of the shots and an effort in Africa to reverse-engineer one of the most successful formulations and produce it in factories there.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO