Humanities Institute hosts panelists in their ‘PublishingNOW: How to Publish for the Public’ event

By Jordana Castelli
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Wednesday, the University of Connecticut’s Humanities Institute hosted ‘Publishing NOW: How to Publish for the Public,’ a discussion that surrounded publishing specifically for academics. The panel was moderated by Postdoctoral Research Associate Elizabeth Della Zazzera and consisted of managing editor at The Conversation Emily Castello, web editor at Lapham’s...

Middle Eastern Cultural Program leads petition to become cultural center

The University of Connecticut’s Middle Eastern Cultural Program (MECP) has, so far, gathered hundreds of signatures from students and faculty in their petition for university funding and support needed to turn the program into a fully-fledged cultural center. The MECP is the youngest among five other cultural groups on campus,...
UConn students eligible to print up to 15 pages for free until Dec. 19

University of Connecticut students are being provided up to 15 pages of free printing from Nov. 29 through Dec. 19 and between 25 to 30 free pages throughout the entire spring semester through the Undergraduate Student Government’s Academic Affairs Committee. Academic Affairs, led by interim director Dalton Hawie, compiled a...
We're short of teachers, and the struggles to find training placements in schools add to the problem

Teaching graduates want “more time spent in schools”. This research finding is noted in the discussion paper of the teacher education review announced by the federal education minister in March this year. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of pre-service teachers were unable to do any teaching placements. This breakdown of the placement system highlighted existing weaknesses in teacher education, which now threaten future teacher supply. Schools are already short of teachers. A 2021 Victorian government advertisement tells us: “We’re looking for 4,000 new teachers.” New South Wales is on a similar search. Current shortages are worrying given that prospective...
