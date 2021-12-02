ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Slow train helps villagers in mountain areas sell farm produce

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEINING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- In 2003, the 5648/5647 train linking Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, with Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, was put into use. With an average speed of 40 km per hour, the train stops at 18 stations along the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Through Thick and Thin: Farm Credit Mid-America Helps Livestock Producers Weather Challenges, Maximize Opportunity

Livestock producers have seen their share of ups and downs over the last few years: trade wars, pandemic-spurred supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and high feed costs. With more uncertainty ahead – drought, a new wave of Covid-19, global market fluctuations, as well as legislative and regulatory changes – the need for solid planning and strong partnerships is more important than ever.
WILLIAMSPORT, IN
gamepur.com

How to harvest and sell grains in Farming Simulator 22

Grains such as wheat and barley will be core crops that you grow in Farming Simulator 22. However, whether you’re harvesting them from your own fields or a neighboring farmer’s, it’s still a challenge to get your head around the whole process when you’re starting out. This guide explains how to harvest grains and take them to the point of sale.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yunnan Province#Mountains#Slow Train#Luggage#Weining
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Christmas Trees Selling Fast at Sugar Pines Farms

Pre-Christmas activity at Sugar Pines Farms in Chester Township feels like a modern version of Currier and Ives winter scenes. Families trudge through the snow to cut their Christmas trees with handsaws and then load them, bound with twine, into trucks, SUVs or onto the roof of the family car.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first people to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. “What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Freethink

Is Omicron the COVID variant we have been waiting for?

The third time’s the charm, the saying goes. For SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID, perhaps the 13th time is the charm. Omicron is the 13th “variant of concern” or “variant of interest” that has emerged during the pandemic, hence the name — the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (Greek letters nu and xi were skipped because the former sounds like “new” and the latter is a common surname — or, perhaps, it is the surname of a world leader the WHO would rather not upset.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China-CELAC cooperation to help build community with shared future

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Experts from many countries spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's video speech for the third Ministerial Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum). They believe that his speech advocates joint planning of the blueprint...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Launch of global participation campaign for Operation Blue Freedom - Water World Record at Lakshadweep Islands

Auroville (Lakshadweep Islands) [India], December 4 (ANI/PNN): Team CLAW is a team of Special Forces Veterans from the Indian Armed Forces creating specialised ecosystems for empowering people with disabilities under their flagship initiative 'Operation Blue Freedom'. Operation Blue Freedom - Triple World Record Series is a series of three new...
SPORTS
BBC

Huge Calder Valley model railway hidden from girlfriend unveiled

A train fanatic has unveiled a huge model railway that he originally hid from his girlfriend after eight years of work. Simon George made a scale-model of 1.5 miles (2.4km) of the Calder Valley line at Heaton Lodge junction in Kirklees. At 200ft (61m) long, the creation has to be...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins. "The visibility was excellent," said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness "totality" at 0746 GMT, with the "ring of fire" phase lasting just over 40 seconds. Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned. Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists -- who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy