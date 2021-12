Global investing into ESG and sustainability funds is currently at a historic $8 trillion but could reach upwards of $30 trillion by 2030, reports Barron’s. A new report from Broadridge Financial Solutions showcases the strong growth this year, with ESG funds gaining $577 billion in inflows globally between January and September; for comparison, the total for all of last year was $355 billion. The report also estimates that ESG investing could quadruple by the end of the decade.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO