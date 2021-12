Naughtone approached designer Ric Frampton to create sustainable seating solutions and as a result, the Ever Collection was born. Inspired by the popular Always collection from naughtone, this brand-new collection carefully considers the end life of the products. As Frampton says, "It doesn't matter if a chair lasts for 20 years, 40 years, 100 years—if the designer wasn't responsible and never considered what happens to the product when it no longer meets a need, it could spend eternity in a landfill. Realizing the weight of that responsibility completely changed my outlook and design process."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO