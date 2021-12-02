ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Meghan wins legal battle against UK tabloid

heraldcourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, hailed victory over a tabloid newspaper...

heraldcourier.com

epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meghan Markle Wins Latest Round in Media Battle as Mail on Sunday Loses Royal Privacy Case

UPDATE: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has issued a statement claiming: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” Read the full statement below. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has won her latest media battle against British newspaper the Mail on Sunday. The latest legal skirmish relates to a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, three years ago. He went on to share the letter with the newspaper, which published excerpts alongside a number of articles discussing its contents. Meghan subsequently brought a claim in the U.K.’s...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle wins privacy battle over letter to estranged father

The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a ruling in favour of the Duchess of Sussex over publication of a personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Judges gave their ruling on Thursday on the publisher of The Mail on Sunday's...
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Duchess of Sussex wins legal challenge against Mail on Sunday

German lockdown | Angela Merkel has backed compulsory jabs as leaders agreed to bring in a de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated. The outgoing German chancellor said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues. These graphs show the levels of unvaccinated people in Europe. Ms Merkel actually has her farewell ceremony tonight after 16 years in power, featuring the work of a provocative punk rocker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA

Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Her Privacy Court Case Against British Tabloid

Meghan Markle is celebrating a victory in court after a lengthy legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Mail on Sunday. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled in favor of the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex. The decision means the case will not proceed to trial and that Meghan is now due financial damages as well as a public apology that must appear on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

UK court to rule in Meghan's privacy suit against publisher

A British court on Thursday will either reaffirm or quash a ruling that a British newspaper publisher breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.A High Court judge ruled in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.” The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal in London which held a hearing last...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Appeal court to rule on latest round of Meghan privacy battle against newspaper

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited, also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles relating to a letter to her father. The Court of Appeal will give its ruling on the latest stage of a legal battle between the Duchess of Sussex and the publisher of The Mail On Sunday over a letter to her estranged father.
POLITICS
AFP

Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

Meghan Markle on Thursday called for a reform of tabloid newspaper culture after winning a second court victory against a British newspaper group for breaching her privacy. But Associated Newspapers indicated her high-profile win may not be the end of the matter, as it said it may now take the case to the country's highest court. Three judges at the Court of Appeal in London threw out the news group's challenge to a February ruling in the High Court over the publication in 2019 in the Mail on Sunday of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Prince Harry, said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloids to account.
CELEBRITIES

