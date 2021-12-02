ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor Eddie Mekka Dies at 69

Cover picture for the articleEddie Mekka, the actor best known for playing Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on Laverne & Shirley, has died. He was 69. Mekka’s death was confirmed to TMZ by his brother, Warren Mekjian. The outlet reported, “Eddie was found dead at his home in Newhall, CA on Saturday. We’re told...

Eddie Mekka-Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa - "Laverne & Shirley" Dead At 69

Eddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69. Mekka played Shirley Feeney’s crooner boyfriend, known as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, on the “Happy Days” spinoff starring Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley. The series aired between 1976 to 1983 on ABC, and later in syndication. His character was known to break out into song, often belting out the Tony Bennett-inspired catchphrase, “You know I’d go from rags to riches!”
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Laverne And Shirley's Cindy Williams And Michael McKean Share Mournful Messages After Former Co-Star Eddie Mekka's Death

The cast of the classic Garry Marshall-created sitcom Laverne & Shirley is mourning the loss of one of their own. Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa on all eight seasons of the Happy Days spinoff, died November 27 at age 69. Some of Mekka’s former cast mates took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who had a long career in entertainment on both stage and screen.
