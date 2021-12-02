ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

vieravoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp give families with children ages 12 and younger a Merry Christmas. Please donate to a family in...

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Holiday Fun at Horrocks

Dec. 3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Horrocks is turning its little corner of Lansing into the North Pole on Friday with a cavalcade of Christmas fun. There’s a smorgasbord of events radiating with holiday cheer for you to choose from, including a winter petting zoo with actual reindeer (just don’t tell Santa Claus) and live holiday musical performances, To top it all off, there will be seasonal drinks and snacks. After all, what would any Christmas party be without all the fresh hot chocolate you can drink? This event is ideal for families with young children.
LANSING, MI
Elkhart Truth

Thanksgiving drive-thru feeds 1,000

ELKHART — Though it wasn’t ideal, organizers said, an annual event this year passed out hundreds of meals to families at the Matterhorn on Thanksgiving. For the second year, the restaurant, partnering with Elkhart Salvation Army and Elkhart Rotary Club, canceled the dine-in experience for their annual Thanksgiving dinner and switched to a drive-thru model, continuing their mission to provide meals to residents in need.
NBC12

Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ugly Sweater bar crawl, presented by Bar Crawl Live is making its return to Richmond this holiday season. The event will be held this year on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up in ugly sweaters, Santa suits, elf costumes, or comfy onesies.
RICHMOND, VA
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Holidays EVENTS

Opening NightThe 2021 opening of Kingfisher Winter Nights, the walkthrough, drive-through lighted Christmas displays at Kingfisher Park, starts Saturday.KWN opens 6 p.m. nightly from Nov. 27-Dec. 26, closing at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.Daily scavenger hunts with prizes are planned and the concession stand is selling ...
KINGFISHER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Hour#Cash Donations#The Salvation Army
Klamath Falls News

Ugly Sweater Game Night Challenge

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin is inviting the community to combine gaming and giving this holiday season in the Ugly Sweater Game Night Challenge, open now through January 2. Host a game night now through January 2 with a donate-to-play format, then send...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Orange Leader

Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648.
ORANGE, TX
vieravoice.com

Cocktailing all the way around the holiday season

’Tis the season and that gives us a reason to be thirsty. And since we are all adults, we don’t have to be on the nice or naughty list to enjoy a drink. Contrary to popular belief, creating an epic cocktail is not only about knowing your alcohol. Besides, you don’t have to be a rock star mixologist to create impressive concoctions for your family and guests either.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Ugly Sweater run set in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will host its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, Dec. 11, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities. This year's run features a new route as well as Christmas music and decorations, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at The Riveter

On Saturday, December 4, Hunter Subaru presents the Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at 8:30 a.m. at The Riveter in Mills River. The Riveter is an indoor climbing gym, bike park and wellness arena and will serve as the start and end point for the race. “The Riveter is a world-class adventure facility and is the perfect spot for our runners to enjoy this Christmas holiday run,” says event organizer Daphne Kirkwood.
LIFESTYLE
The Sanford Herald

Local motorcycle club gives away free hot holiday meals

In an effort to promote good will and tear down negative stereotypes that often come with organized motorcycle clubs, a local club gave back recently. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 over 200 plates of food were given out that day and all for free at the corner of Market and McIver Streets. On the menu was turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and various pies for dessert.
ADVOCACY
Morning Sun

Pancake Breakfast brings holiday cheer to community

Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration events continue with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The event went from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees could pay $7 per person or $5 for children 4 and under for breakfast and to meet with Santa Claus. The Pancake Breakfast...
LIFESTYLE
vieravoice.com

Charities raise the spirit of giving by helping those in need

The sound of Salvation Army bells is a reminder that Christmas is near. Bell ringers invite the community to support the organization’s year-round services and programs, such as feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and providing financial assistance to those in need. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army’s outreach...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Giving from the heart provides presents for children

With five children and a limited income, Christmas was a difficult time for Ashely Horskin until she discovered Gifts from the Heart. Each year the pop-up program provides toys and gifts for children and teens. “Before Gifts from the Heart, it was a struggle,” said Horskin, who has depended on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Ponca City News

Ugly Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl on Dec. 4

Vortex Alley Brewing had new 10 barrel fermenters arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 1. This was part of a plan to begin manufacturing their beers for sale outside Ponca City. Vortex Alley Brewing worked with Equity Bank on securing other finances and Vortex was incentivized by the Ponca City Development Authority for manufacturing. “This is just the beginning,” said David Thomas, one of Vortex Alley Brewing’s co-owners. “It is huge for us to be able to have groups like that believe in us enough to see that what we’re doing is viable, and viable for the community.” Thomas doesn’t expect the brew set up till mid-February and won’t be brewing until the end of February. Vortex is also still in the process of getting concrete, plumbing and electrical work done, but expect to be up and going in March. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK
vinepair.com

VinePair Happy Hour: The Bottles We’re Giving and Receiving This Holiday Season

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
vieravoice.com

Christmas Carriage Rides, Pizza & Movie

Celebrate Christmas and bring your family to an evening of Horse Chariot rides, brick oven pizzas, drive-in movies, kids gifts & more. Donations and gratuity goes to the Oceanside Community Church.
CHRISTMAS, FL
abc57.com

Ugly Sweater Run with Elkhart Education Foundation December 4

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. The race will take place at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park. Those wishing to participate can still sign up for $30 per person on Saturday. Children under age 14 can...
ELKHART, IN
easttexasradio.com

Local Weekend Holiday Activities

This weekend is the 32nd Annual Christmas in Fair Park at Paris’ Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The event will run Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. It’s free to the public and features gifts, crafts, art, food, and Santa in the gingerbread house.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy