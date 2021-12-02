Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

Vortex Alley Brewing had new 10 barrel fermenters arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 1. This was part of a plan to begin manufacturing their beers for sale outside Ponca City. Vortex Alley Brewing worked with Equity Bank on securing other finances and Vortex was incentivized by the Ponca City Development Authority for manufacturing. “This is just the beginning,” said David Thomas, one of Vortex Alley Brewing’s co-owners. “It is huge for us to be able to have groups like that believe in us enough to see that what we’re doing is viable, and viable for the community.” Thomas doesn’t expect the brew set up till mid-February and won’t be brewing until the end of February. Vortex is also still in the process of getting concrete, plumbing and electrical work done, but expect to be up and going in March. (Photo by Calley Lamar)

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO