The government is taking "swift action" to control the spread of bird flu by introducing an avian lockdown next week.From Monday bird owners across the country will be forced to keep their animals inside and follow strict biohazard measures.It comes after some 19 cases of the disease were recorded and amid concerns that wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter can carry avian influenza, which can lead to cases of the illness in poultry and other captive birds.In addition to keeping birds and poultry housed, keepers must continue to take precautions such as regularly cleaning...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO