(CBS4) – Three 16-year-old boys are now being charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting outside of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora. The hearing for Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson took place on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, and all three remain in jail. Larry Jefferson (credit: Arapahoe County) Dalen Brewer (credit: Arapahoe County) Three students were injured when shots rang out in the parking lot earlier this month. Flores, Brewer and Jefferson each face four counts of attempted murder, one count of first and second degree assault and having a weapon on school...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO