Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting NY for convention
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that a man with travel history to New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that a man with travel history to New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0