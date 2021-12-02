Top ally of incoming Honduran president casts doubt on forging China ties

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American nation does not have any reason to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good.

Prior to Sunday’s presidential election, which Castro appears to have won by a significant margin, she said that she was open to opening up formal relations with China. That would be a blow to Honduras’ longstanding diplomatic ally Taiwan.

Salvador Nasralla, who is set to be one of Castro’s three vice presidents, said Honduras continues to pursue diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and that the incoming government does not want to “fight” with the United States.