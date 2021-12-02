ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Driver With Last Name 'Sheets' Passed Out In 'Sheetz' Lot Had Fentanyl: Manheim Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
A woman found passed out car in a Sheetz parking lot with fentanyl, according to Manheim police.

Rebecca Faye Sheets, 40, of Ephrata, was reported by a citizen as passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot located at 1699 Oregon Pike, according to a police release.

Upon arrival police found Sheets with a hypodermic needle, according to the release states.

Sheets admitted to police that the needle contained Fentanyl, according to the release.

A criminal complaint was filed for the offenses and Sheets was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Her preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of publication.

DonTheCon Loser
2d ago

If she was passed out behind the wheel of her car, she should have been charged with a DUI also. Police, judges and lawyers have “discretion”.

