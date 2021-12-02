Montana COVID-19 update: 338 new cases, 17 new deaths (Dec. 2)

There were 338 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with 3,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 17 new deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,739.

The new deaths were reported in Cascade, Gallatin (3), Jefferson, Lewis and Clark (7), Missoula, Sheridan, Stillwater (2), and Teton. Of the deaths, 1 occurred in December, 10 in November, 4 in October, 1 in August and 1 in April, according to DPHHS.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 16,767 Total | 45 New | 248 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,297 Total | 40 New | 341 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 1,240 Total | 35 New | 13 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,287 Total | 27 New | 454 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,923 Total | 26 New | 325 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,473 Total | 15 New | 403 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,329 Total | 14 New | 868 Active

Blaine County Cases: 1,422 Total | 11 New | 17 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,243 Total | 10 New | 70 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,390 Total | 9 New | 23 Active

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 208, down from 220 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,925 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,391. There were 5,025 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 520,643 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,230,187. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.