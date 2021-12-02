ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Adds To Mounting Veto Tally, Kills Permitless Gun Bill

 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his veto threat Thursday, rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, adding to his total for Pennsylvania’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades.

Wolf, a Democrat, called the bill “dangerous.” Wolf’s veto comes amid rising gun violence in Pennsylvania’s cities, particularly Philadelphia, and political finger-pointing over blame.

Wolf has said it is a top priority of his to address what he says is a gun violence crisis affecting largely minority communities, but the Republican-controlled Legislature has largely rejected his proposals since he took office in 2015.

According to online state records, Wolf has penned his 52nd veto with 13 months left in his second term, more than any other governor since Milton Shapp, who left office in 1979. Wolf has passed Democrat Robert P. Casey, who had 50 vetoes.

The Legislature has never overridden a Wolf veto, with Democrats protecting Wolf and preventing Republicans from gathering the necessary two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

Republicans blame Wolf’s mounting vetoes for what they say is failing to engage with lawmakers, compromise or negotiate. Friction over the pandemic has played a role, with Wolf taking a veto to about a dozen COVID-19-related bills passed by lawmakers.

CBS Philly

Former Phoenixville Area School District Official Christopher Gehris Embezzled More Than $90,000 From School Funds: DOJ

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A former official with the Phoenixville Area School District is facing a federal embezzlement charge after the Department of Justice says he took more than $90,000 in school funds. Christopher Gehris, 46, is charged with one count of embezzlement. According to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Gehris was the Director of Finance and business manager for the school district between Nov. 2013 and July 2019. Federal officials said Gehris took funds from the district’s bank accounts and made unauthorized payments to himself, all the while fabricating receipts. Gehris took more than $90,000 intended for student sporting events, field trips, and summer programs. “The defendant allegedly stole nearly $100,000 from a public school district, money which was specifically allocated for student activities meant to enhance their educational experience,” said U. S. Attorney Arbitter Williams. “Criminals that embezzle public money from schools are ripping off hundreds of students while also ripping off all taxpayers who fund them.” Gehris could face a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted. There would also be a $250,000 fine.
