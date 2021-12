Nearly 90 years after the New Deal, nearly 60 years after the Great Society, 40 years after Ronald Reagan’s Republican revolution purported to put “family values” at the center of our politics, the world’s most prosperous nation still guarantees not a single measly paid day off work for mothers and fathers who welcome a new child into the world. It’s an abomination that Senate Democrats have a chance to remedy by including a paltry four weeks of parental leave in their version of the "Build Back Better" bill.

