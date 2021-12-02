10th grader in Greensville County killed, social media threats force high school closure Thursday

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student at Greensville County High School was killed Wednesday night, and retaliatory threats forced the school to be closed Thursday, according to Greensville County Public Schools officials.

Schools superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards told 8News the threats came via social media. The high school was the only school in the district to be closed on Thursday. The superintendent said the student killed was a 10th grader.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats.

Virginia State Police said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with the Greenville and Sussex County Sheriff’s Offices to investigate the death of a minor that took place on the same night, Dec. 1. VSP said law enforcement officers responded to the intersection of S. Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street to investigate a vehicle shooting that killed a juvenile.

Officials say an “altercation” occurred between passengers of two vehicles that started on Route 301 and continued into Greensville County. It ended at the intersection of Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street with the death of an underage male passenger.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed driving around Route 301, Mayes Street, or S. Braxton Avenue, prior to, OR after the incident occurred, or have any other possible information, to contact them. You can call VSP at 757-424-6800 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

