Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump (Akashic), by Danny Goldberg

By David Luhrssen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities and causes: they raise awareness and they draw pushback. During the four Trump years, the president—himself a celebrity through his unrealistic reality...

2020: The Year of the Asterisk (University of Hell Press), edited by Greg Gerding

For the fortunate, last year’s shutdown was like hitting a pause button. It became time to reflect. Poet-provocateur Greg Gerding invited friends from various places to send him the short essays that comprise 2020: The Year of the Asterisk. Their tone ranges from neurotic and angry to dispassionately observant. The reality of America versus the ideal was thrown into contrast; some writers found a sense of connection and affiliation through marching with BLM. Many were already expecting Doomsday after the 2016 election. Little things kept some of the writers sane—like taking walks, cleaning closets. The system that promised to manufacture and distribute happiness was malfunctioning and, in the words of one essayist (who speaks for millions): “Oh crap, what now!?”
Kal Rudman, Radio Veteran and Founder of FMQB Trade Magazine, Dies at 91

Kal Rudman, a legendary radio veteran and founder and publisher of the Friday Morning Quarterback (FMQB) radio-industry “tip sheet,” passed away on Wednesday, December 1 at the age of 91. Just hours after his death, Lucille, his wife of 63 years, also passed away. Upon Rudman’s death, music industry giant and longtime friend Clive Davis told former FMQB CEO and current owner of Deane Media Solutions, Fred Deane, that “Kal was a man who was truly passionate about music and he communicated that passion so enthusiastically and so colorfully. For many vibrant years, his voice was distinctively heard by everyone working in...
Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Arts & Entertainment

“The genius of the Purdies, expressed throughout their career, is their unflinching commitment to beauty through collaboration. They achieve greatness by inviting others to share in it. … The album is resolutely uplifting. There are songs of empowered celebration, and the joy of being alive erupts and sparkles consistently throughout the whole. To hear this album and to really listen gives a lesson in how to be a better human in each facet of life.”
Donald Trump
Plenty of Laughs with Cold War Parody ‘Red Herring’

Next Act Theatre is serving up a classic screwball comedy over the holiday season with Michael Hollinger’s Red Herring, which parodies the 1950s Cold War of America versus the Commies. Throw in a mysterious dead body floating in the Boston harbor, a love story (of sorts) between Joseph McCarthy’s daughter and a Soviet spy dealing in stolen microfilm and the chase is on! At least for the next two hours (with 15-minute intermission).
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for ridiculing her photos | stars

The feud began when the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, snapped earlier this week in a series of photos that Madonna posted on Instagram. On it is the former queen of pop She can be seen in underwear, among other things. Then compare 50 Cent the singer...
Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
The Inspiration For Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke on the Water’

Every rock fan knows Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” For one thing, it has one of the most memorable signature opening riffs—four notes, in G minor, played on a Fender Stratocaster by Ritchie Blackmore—that any band has ever devised. You can’t not break into an embarrassingly manic air guitar pose as soon as you hear it!
Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
