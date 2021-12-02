ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

2020: The Year of the Asterisk (University of Hell Press), edited by Greg Gerding

By David Luhrssen
shepherdexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fortunate, last year’s shutdown was like hitting a pause button. It became time to reflect. Poet-provocateur Greg Gerding invited friends from various places to...

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump (Akashic), by Danny Goldberg

Celebrities and causes: they raise awareness and they draw pushback. During the four Trump years, the president—himself a celebrity through his unrealistic reality TV show—led that pushback. In Bloody Crossroads 2020, Danny Goldberg examines a time when for many entertainers, the cause was the preservation of democracy and even human decency. Unlike the ‘60s when musicians led the cultural opposition, in the 2010s comedians took the lead. Goldberg’s focus is on people who enjoyed a mass audience, not fringe artists, and his theme is that politics flows downhill from culture—not the other way around. It's a lesson that Democratic politicos fail to learn at their peril.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shepherdexpress.com

Plenty of Laughs with Cold War Parody ‘Red Herring’

Next Act Theatre is serving up a classic screwball comedy over the holiday season with Michael Hollinger’s Red Herring, which parodies the 1950s Cold War of America versus the Commies. Throw in a mysterious dead body floating in the Boston harbor, a love story (of sorts) between Joseph McCarthy’s daughter and a Soviet spy dealing in stolen microfilm and the chase is on! At least for the next two hours (with 15-minute intermission).
MILWAUKEE, WI
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Hell Press#Blm
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Twist: Beth’s Dark Secret May Shatter Relationship With Rip

In Yellowstone, secrets have a way of getting revealed. Most of all, those revelations never come at the right moment. What do we know about what is next for Beth and Rip?. On Yellowstone, Beth and Rip have couples goals. They are even pseudo parents to Carter. However, this story could easily lead to some unpleasant conversations. Most of all, the half-truths are gnawing at Beth. She really cannot relax because she is worried that Rip will learn the truth.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
houstonianonline.com

50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for ridiculing her photos | stars

The feud began when the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, snapped earlier this week in a series of photos that Madonna posted on Instagram. On it is the former queen of pop She can be seen in underwear, among other things. Then compare 50 Cent the singer...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy