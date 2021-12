The new Ranger hopes to bring a new level of sophistication to the mid-sized pickup market. While the Ford Ranger has only been on sale in the US since 2019, the current generation truck has been on sale globally since 2011. It's the company's middle child in the truck space, not quite as big and burly as the F-150, but stands a rung above the smaller Maverick. After a long wait, the new generation of the Ford Ranger has been revealed, set to bring new features and more refinement to the fore.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO