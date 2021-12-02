CDC investigating Omicron variant in Minnesota

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Minnesota Department of Health, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene are working with the CDC to investigate a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in a Minnesota Resident who recently traveled to New York.

According to the CDC, the resident of Minnesota traveled to New York City from Nov. 19-21 to attend Anime NYC and developed symptoms on Nov. 22.

Anime NYC, an annual anime convention that was cancelled in 2020, drew 53,000 attendees to the Javits Center in Manhattan, according to organizers. According to the convention’s website , at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was required for admission, as well as a face covering inside of the convention center.

The CDC urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if it’s recommended they do so.

