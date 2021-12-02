ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

BREAKING: Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Returning to Disney California Adventure in 2022

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be returning in 2022. The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022, and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 4 through April 26, 2022. Mark...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Installing COVID-19 Passport Requirement This Month

As the world continues to endure and recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions are being lifted and imposed on a regular basis in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. For Disney Parks and its partners like The Oriental Land Company that operates Tokyo Disney Resort,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebeveragejournal.com

Sun Wine & Food Fest Announces January Return

Mohegan Sun prepares to welcome back wine, spirits and beer suppliers and wholesalers to the Sun Wine & Food Fest, as Jan. 28-30, 2022 are the dates announced for its return. After postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the multi-day festival is set to host guests for its anchor events, which include the Whiskeys of the World presented by Beam Suntory, Grand Tasting Preview event, Grand Tasting with live demonstrations from celebrity chefs, such as Aarón Sánchez, Robert Irvine and Nyesha Arrington, Vintage Cru Tasting, Celebrity Chef Dine Around fundraiser and a Sunday Champagne brunch. Over the last 17 years, the festival welcomes more than 10,000 guests to enjoy dozens of critically acclaimed celebrity chefs and showcases a variety of wine and lifestyle vendors. Sponsors include Athletic Brewing, Antonino Auto Group, Beam Suntory, Inc., BudLight, E&J Gallo, Lewis Real Estate, Sabrett, New Belgium Brewing Co. and Truly Hard Seltzer. Sponsors and vendors can view plans and sign up at mohegansun.com/sun-wine-and-food-fest.html.
FESTIVAL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Addictive Bao Bun with Seasonal Fruit Comes Back to Lucky Fortune Cookery for Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays

The Festival of Holidays is back at Disney California Adventure, and it’s brought with it a returning favorite at Lucky Fortune Cookery. The Bao Bun with Seasonal Fruit has returned to the counter-service restaurant, having last appeared during the Lunar New Year festivities in early 2020. Bao Bun with Seasonal...
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Shake and Loaded Latkes Bring the Festival of Holidays to Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure

For the Festival of Holidays, Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure is saying, “Merry Chrismukkah!”. A new Holiday Shake has arrived in traditional Christmas colors, while Hanukkah gets its due with the return of Loaded Latkes. Let’s chow down on this multi-holiday celebration!. Holiday Shake – $8.99. Cinnamon-spiced shake, garnished...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#New Wine#California Wine#Food Wine#Korean#Vietnamese#Mulan And Mushu#Asian
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mickey Snowman Cookie Decorating Kit at Treats for Santa Marketplace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2021

The Festival of Holidays is underway at Disney California Adventure, bringing a wide variety of seasonal cuisine, but one Marketplace has an item that you make yourself. The Treats for Santa Marketplace is located within the “Santa’s Holiday Visit!” overlay of Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The stand is located near...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Fireworks Show Is Returning to Magic Kingdom for New Year Celebration!

Exciting news, Disney fans! With the New Year right around the corner, Disney is preparing to ring in 2022 with the return of fireworks at Magic Kingdom! After a year of New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled in 2021, we’re thrilled to see fireworks returning. If visiting the beloved Magic Kingdom Park on December 31, 2021, or January 1, 2022, you’ll have a chance to watch not only one but TWO, fireworks spectaculars.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
touringplans.com

Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children

In this post we will highlight one of our premium Disneyland Resort touring plans. The Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children features attractions that rated highest in our surveys with children 40″ tall and smaller. If the plan calls for you to experience an attraction that does not interest you, simply skip it and proceed with the plan. If you have kids who aren’t eligible to ride, try switching off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vacationstravel.com

Celebrate the festive season with new True North adventure cruises

The True North will now arrive in Perth early in December – providing a unique day venue for end of year business celebrations or, for family and friends looking to celebrate the festive season in style. A versatile space, the ship can accommodate up to 80-day guests or it is...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Catch Hawkeye Defending Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure!

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is packed with our favorite Marvel superheroes. From Iron Man to Loki to Shang-Chi and even Phastos and Sersi from Marvel’s new movie The Eternals, you can meet so many of your favorite heroes at Avengers Campus. Now two MORE Marvel characters will be joining the rest of Avengers Campus, and their appearances will be a bit more… action-packed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
piratesandprincesses.net

Meet Mirabel from Encanto at Disney California Adventure

Guests visiting Disney’s California Adventure can meet Disney’s newest heroine, Mirabel, from Encanto, the newest movie from Walt Disney Studios. See our review for the movie here. Mirabel will be meeting guests during Disney’s Festival of the Holidays at California Adventure. Guests can meet Mirabel at Paradise Gardens as part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food52

A Festive, California-Style Hanukkah, Celebrated Outdoors

Home for the Holidays is a special series featuring our favorite food and home experts and their diverse homes—and holidays—from around the world. From Los Angeles to Mumbai and Hong Kong, we get a peek at how each family approaches the most special of seasons—in a way that’s uniquely theirs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: More Character Dining is Returning to Disney World!

Just announced: more character dining is returning to Disney World! Here are the details. Character dining experiences were plentiful pre pandemic. It seemed like at least half of the restaurants in the theme parks offered some type of character meet and greet while Guests dined. Character meals were a great...
RESTAURANTS
Food52

A Festive New Year’s Eve at Home Calls for Oysters & Sparkling Wine

​​We've teamed up with Chandon, an exceptional sparkling winery, to share our favorite combo for a sparkling night in: fresh, bay-grown oysters and Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs, a bubbly, fruit-forward ode to Chardonnay. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a festive get-together, this gourmet offering serves up a classic pairing—including a bottle of Chandon By The Bay, hot sauce, and sharp shrubs—delivered to your door with our limited-edition A Taste of the Bay kit (all you need to do is add the oysters).
DRINKS
Mashed

Exclusive Food Tour Of The Disney Festival Of Holiday

If you want the full Disneyland holiday food experience, it can take days, if not weeks, to sample the resort's extensive menu of season's eatings (and drinkings). But if your time is limited, make it a priority to visit California Adventure to enjoy the creative culinary offerings at the Disney Festival of Holidays, which brings plenty of cheer now through January 9. While parades, musicians, and other festive activities are part of the annual celebration, the fantastic array of delicious offerings are the main draw, with pop-up marketplace kiosks set up across the park slinging sweet and savory bites and beverages of the non-alcoholic and boozy varieties.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Popular Food & Wine Festival Is Returning to Disneyland Resort: Dates Announced!

Every year, Disneyland Resort Guests look forward to the Food and Wine Festival that will happen at Disney California Adventure Park. The Food & Wine Festival first began at California Adventure in 2006, but was stopped after 2010, when the major Cars Land construction began at the Park. The Festival was brought back in 2016 and was an immediate hit and seems to get a little longer each year. Unfortunately in 2020, the Festival ended less than two weeks after it started when the pandemic forced the theme parks to shut down.
FESTIVAL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (12/2/21): Parking Trams Returning to Walt Disney World, New Multi-Million Dollar Bus System, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Characters Appearing in More Locations, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 2, 2021.
TRAFFIC
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disneyland Railroad Crossbody Bag Rolls Into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. All aboard! A new golden crossbody bag themed to the Disneyland Railroad is now available at Disney Clothiers in Disneyland Park. Disneyland Railroad Crossbody Bag – $44.99. This golden bag has a circular design with the Disneyland...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Mickey Mouse Apparel by Our Universe Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney once said, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse.” Thankfully, the world has never forgotten Mickey Mouse, and now fans can celebrate “the big cheese” with a new line of apparel at Walt Disney World.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy