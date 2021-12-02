BREAKING: Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Returning to Disney California Adventure in 2022

Mohegan Sun prepares to welcome back wine, spirits and beer suppliers and wholesalers to the Sun Wine & Food Fest, as Jan. 28-30, 2022 are the dates announced for its return. After postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the multi-day festival is set to host guests for its anchor events, which include the Whiskeys of the World presented by Beam Suntory, Grand Tasting Preview event, Grand Tasting with live demonstrations from celebrity chefs, such as Aarón Sánchez, Robert Irvine and Nyesha Arrington, Vintage Cru Tasting, Celebrity Chef Dine Around fundraiser and a Sunday Champagne brunch. Over the last 17 years, the festival welcomes more than 10,000 guests to enjoy dozens of critically acclaimed celebrity chefs and showcases a variety of wine and lifestyle vendors. Sponsors include Athletic Brewing, Antonino Auto Group, Beam Suntory, Inc., BudLight, E&J Gallo, Lewis Real Estate, Sabrett, New Belgium Brewing Co. and Truly Hard Seltzer. Sponsors and vendors can view plans and sign up at mohegansun.com/sun-wine-and-food-fest.html.

FESTIVAL ・ 14 DAYS AGO