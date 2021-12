NASCAR officially brings down the curtain on the 2021 season this week as the industry descends upon Nashville, Tennessee, for two days of celebration. Nashville has become a hot spot for NASCAR. The awards banquet was held in Music City for the first time two years ago, receiving a warm and energetic welcome from the community. Signage of NASCAR’s presence wasn’t hard to find, and fans turned out in droves for events. NASCAR racing then returned to the Nashville market in ’21 with all three series competing at Nashville Superspeedway, and now a proposal in place to someday head back to the historic Fairgrounds.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO