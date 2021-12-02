Duchess Meghan wins legal battle against UK tabloid

Meghan Markle’s lawyer has denied that Meghan bullied her staff, saying there were “massive inaccuracies” in a story in The London Times which made the claim. Jenny Afia told the second part of the BBC2 documentary The Princes and the Press that Meghan was “absolutely not” guilty of bullying. Afia, asked about the allegations, which are the subject of an ongoing inquiry at Buckingham Palace and were largely based on an email complaint about Meghan sent by her then-communications chief, Jason Knauf, said: “Massive, massive inaccuracies in that story. The overall allegation was that the Duchess of Sussex was guilty of bullying. Absolutely not. I think the first thing is, is to be really clear about what bullying is. What bullying actually means is improperly using power, repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone physically or emotionally. The Duchess of Sussex has absolutely denied doing that. That said, she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”

