Bob Iger, the former chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, is considering a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a new report. The executive has expressed an interest in owning an NBA team, and it seems like the variables might line up to make the Suns an ideal fit. Not only is the team expected to hit the market at some point in the next couple of months (with a reported $2 billion price tag), but that timeline roughly matches up with Iger's needs, since it would allow him to announce the move before he is officially out of Disney at the end of the year.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO