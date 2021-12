Marvel's Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to "take the ride" of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO