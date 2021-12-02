ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Many Hospitals Lack All-Trans Retinoic Acid for Treating Leukemia

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Many hospitals that care for patients with acute leukemia do not have all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) in stock, according to a study published in the November issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Noting that ATRA is the backbone...

MyChesCo

New Study Finds Disturbing Lack of Key Leukemia Medication

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — New research in the November 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds fewer than one-third of hospitals had immediate availability of a crucial blood cancer medication called all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). ATRA is initiated early in the treatment of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)—a form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), to prevent major bleeding, clotting, and potential death. APL is very treatable and tends to have a better prognosis than other subtypes of AML when treated appropriately.
CANCER
FDA Approves Imaging Drug That Can Help Surgeons Spot Ovarian Cancers

TUESDAY, Nov. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new imaging drug that can help identify ovarian tumors during surgery. The drug, Cytalux (pafolacianine), is meant to improve a surgeon’s ability to detect ovarian cancer while operating on a patient. It is administered intravenously before surgery and is used in conjunction with a near-infrared fluorescence imaging system approved by the FDA for use with the drug.
CANCER
Children's Wisconsin Hospital treating 18 kids injured at Waukesha parade

WAUWATOSA (WLUK) -- Children's Wisconsin Hospital says it is treating 18 children who were injured at a Christmas parade in Waukesha over the weekend. A suspect driving an SUV plowed through barricades during Sunday's parade, striking multiple people, killing five and injuring at least 40 others. Children's Wisconsin Hospital staff...
HEALTH
Hospitals Treating Record Number of COVID Patients

Vermont hospitals were caring for 84 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, 20 of whom were in intensive care — both record high figures. The spike is putting renewed pressure on ongoing efforts to preserve hospital capacity, which state officials have said is a top priority as they shift toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic virus instead of an emergency pandemic. The number of COVID-19 patients overall far exceeds figures at any other point during the pandemic.
BURLINGTON, VT
Cervical Cancer Incidence Varies by Neighborhood Wealth

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Cervical cancer incidence varies significantly between poor and wealthy New York City neighborhoods, according to a study published online Nov. 24 in JAMA Oncology. Stephanie Cham, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and colleagues quantified the association between...
CANCER
Bariatric Surgery Cuts Hepatic Steatosis in Obesity and T2DM

MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) are highly effective for reducing hepatic steatosis in patients with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes, with almost complete clearance of liver fat one year after surgery, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Giving Nivolumab/Ipilimumab First Ups Overall Survival in Melanoma

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced BRAF V600-mutant metastatic melanoma, overall survival (OS) is superior with a treatment sequence beginning with nivolumab/ipilimumab (N/I), according to a study presented Nov. 16 at the inaugural American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Plenary Series. Michael B. Atkins, M.D.,...
CANCER
Many area hospitals are limited on hospital beds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a holiday COVID-19 surge expected and the looming omicron variant we take a look at bed capacity at hospitals in the tri-county region. At Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center, around 80 percent of beds are taken in the intensive care unit. The ICU is where the sickest people go. That number includes patients with COVID, and those who are sick with something else.
WATERTOWN, NY
Myeloid Leukemia: New Breakthrough Treatment

Ascentage Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, jointly announce that the novel drug candidate olverembatinib of Guangzhou HealthQuest Pharma Co., Ltd., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascentage Pharma, has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test (an indication that has not been approved in the US).
CANCER
Treatments Compared for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

FRIDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC), those initiating treatment with nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus sunitinib have longer treatment-free survival (TFS), according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Clinical Cancer Research. Meredith M. Regan, Sc.D., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
CANCER
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH

