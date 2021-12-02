Nearly 20 Desserts Recalled In Illinois May Contain Metal Pieces

Photo: Getty Images

If you bought one of 19 baked goods recently, you might have a recalled product in your home.

Kroger Co. issued a recall for the products last month, in nearly 30 states across the U.S. — including in Illinois.

Food Safety News reports that the Country Oven items included in the recall are: Cinnamon Roll 4oz, 2.5oz; White Cake 7lb, 13.5oz, 29oz; Chocolate Cake 13.5oz, 60oz, 40oz; White/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Yellow/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Chocolate/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Yellow Cake 18.5oz, 7oz, 13.5oz, 42oz; Bowtie Danish 3oz; Cheese Pocket 4oz – 84 to a case; Angel Food Cake 13 oz; Yellow/Fudge Cake 48oz, single slices; Red Velvet Cake 13oz, 28oz, single slices, Double Layer Cake (51 oz), 8oz; Marble Cake 7lb; Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices, Double Layer Cake (50oz); Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices, double layer cakes ( 48oz ); Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake 32 oz; Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake 28oz; Raspberry Cake 71oz; Party Balloon Cake 48oz.

These are the states included in the recall, according to Food Safety News : South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Lousiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia and Utah.