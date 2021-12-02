ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listening Difficulties in Children With Normal Audiograms: A Look at Hearing & Cognition

 4 days ago

While adults and children with listening difficulties frequently have hearing loss, a substantial proportion of those attending audiology clinics have normal audiometric sensitivity, explains David R. Moore, PhD. “A recent study estimated that 40 million adults with clinically normal hearing in the United States report having listening difficulties, which is equal...

Early Childhood Feeding Problems Tied to Developmental Delays

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Feeding problems in early childhood are linked to a higher chance for developmental delay, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Diane L. Putnick, Ph.D., from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human...
BETHESDA, MD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

