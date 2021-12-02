ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC to Toughen COVID-19 Testing for International Travelers

 4 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — As the world struggles with ways to stem the spread of the new omicron variant, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that international travelers to the United States will soon have to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test...

