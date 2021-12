Social media has become a part of most everyone’s daily lives, but too much screen-time can be harmful towards those who struggle with mental health issues. While being honest about the role the internet plays, it’s clear to see that digital media has an interesting way of infecting the psyche. It can intensify one’s critical inner voice when watching other people form cliques which they aren’t a part of, photos of celebrities who look unattainably perfect and influencers whose success and following prompts envy and self-doubt. Social media can also make cyber-bullying instantaneous and frequent, resulting in self-harm and sometimes even suicide.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO