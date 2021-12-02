ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Shortcomings and Solutions for the Management of Young Patients with Hypercholesterolemia

physiciansweekly.com
 4 days ago

New strategies for the promotion of guideline-recommended cholesterol management in young adults are needed. A study investigating the management of severe and moderate hypercholesterolemia in young adults in a large health care system revealed that fewer than 1 out of 3 young adults with severe hypercholesterolemia reached guideline-directed LDL-cholesterol reductions (≥50%)...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Blood Pressure Standardization is the Key to Managing BP in CKD patients

Managing blood pressure is probably the most important intervention that a nephrologist pursues in slowing kidney progression and reducing cardiovascular risk in CKD patients. The publication earlier this year1 of the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) blood pressure (BP) management guidelines for CKD patients coupled with the commentaries that followed2-4 generated two recommendations that caught my eye. Foremost and strongest was a level 1B recommendation that blood pressure management should be standardized. The second and weaker recommendation was “adults with high BP and CKD be treated with a target SBP of <120 mmHg, when tolerated, using standardized office BP measurements” (level 2B recommendation).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Unique Risks in People With Familial Hypercholesterolemia and COVID-19

Chronic metabolic health disorders like familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) have been associated with a risk of poorer disease trajectories and clinical outcomes in people who contract COVID-19. A commentary discussing the unique health concerns of these patients was published in Atherosclerosis Plus. During the acute phase of a COVID-19 infection, control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencetimes.com

Modern Solutions For Diabetes Management

Diabetes (type 1 or 2) is a long-term and potentially life-threatening health condition that impacts the mind and body in many ways. As there is no cure for diabetes, patients must learn how to manage their symptoms. However, managing diabetes is not as easy as it sounds. It involves a complete transformation in every aspect of life. Luckily, there are modern solutions that make diabetes management easier.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Hypercholesterolemia#Boston#Llt
pharmacytimes.com

Management of Patients With Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Current Treatment Options

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Moving along, we described the pathophysiology and prevalence. Let’s talk about treatment. How do you treat patients? Is it the same? You watch and wait, and I’m sure there’s maintenance therapy. Amit, do you want to take that question?. Amitkumar Mehta, MD: Yes, Bhavesh. As I...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Dapagliflozin Improves Stroke Volume in Patients with HFrEF

A meta-analysis showed that dapagliflozin was associated with increased stroke volumes (SV) in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This result shows another benefit of dapagliflozin therapy in patients with HFrEF, next to decreased cardiovascular death and HF hospitalization. Larger randomized controlled trials are needed to evaluate the effect of dapagliflozin on other heart outcomes, such as left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and left atrial volume index (LAVI). Moreover, long-term follow-up is needed to assess the durable effect of this sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2)inhibitor on stroke volume. The study was presented as a poster presentation during the 2021 virtual meeting of the American Heart Association, which was held from 13 to 15 November. Physician’s Weekly interviewed Dr. Rohan Madhu Prasad, from Michigan State University, lead author of this meta-analysis, to discuss what these results mean for patients with HFrEF [1].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Geriatric assessment and management may reduce adverse events in older cancer patients

1. There were significantly fewer instances of grade 3-5 toxic effects among patients in the intervention group (51%) compared to the usual care group (71%; p=0.0001). 2. Fewer falls and more medication discontinuations were reported among patients who received a tailored geriatric assessment summary and management recommendations. Evidence Rating Level:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Bariatric Surgery Cuts Hepatic Steatosis in Obesity and T2DM

MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) are highly effective for reducing hepatic steatosis in patients with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes, with almost complete clearance of liver fat one year after surgery, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
targetedonc.com

Managing Pregnancy in Patients With CML

Elisabetta Abruzzese, MD of S. Eugenio Hospital, discusses the management of pregnancy in patient with chronic myeloid leukemia. Elisabetta Abruzzese, MD of S. Eugenio Hospital, discusses the management of pregnancy in patient with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). According to Abruzzese, the management of pregnancy in CML has changed drastically over...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy