Shortcomings and Solutions for the Management of Young Patients with Hypercholesterolemia
New strategies for the promotion of guideline-recommended cholesterol management in young adults are needed. A study investigating the management of severe and moderate hypercholesterolemia in young adults in a large health care system revealed that fewer than 1 out of 3 young adults with severe hypercholesterolemia reached guideline-directed LDL-cholesterol reductions (≥50%)...www.physiciansweekly.com
