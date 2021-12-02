ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ball for 1st Black St. Pete mayor canceled over circus theme

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ5No_0dCKIloL00

A ball planned for the first Black mayor of a major Florida city has been canceled amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city.

The Junior League of St. Petersburg, which has thrown such balls since 2006, scrapped the 2022 event after Mayor-elect Ken Welch declined to attend, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

The theme was “Under the Big Top,” with promotional materials featuring a circus tent and a black pelican with a top hat. Black community leaders pointed out that Blacks were once barred from attending the circus in majority-white St. Petersburg and that the theme was disrespectful.

“He has nothing to do with a circus, clowns, animals,” said the Rev. J.C. Pritchett, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. “He's a gentleman. A kind gentleman and a public servant.”

Adding to the concerns of Black leaders was the change in location from the more glamorous Coliseum or Mahaffey Theater — where past mayoral balls have been held — to a venue called the Factory with outdoor space in a warehouse arts district.

“For us to have the mayor's ball in a warehouse and a parking lot is unfitting,” Pritchett said.

Junior League spokeswoman Lisa Brock noted that the balls have always been themed, with the most recent one in 2014 having a “Wizard of Oz” label: “There's No Place Like St. Petersburg."

Brock called Welch's decision “disappointing” but said the Junior League has added a board position focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. She said there may be a future event to honor the new mayor.

Welch said in a statement that the situation is a “teachable moment” for greater racial inclusion in the coastal city, which is about 70% white.

“The diversity of St. Petersburg is our most incredible strength and our community events must be inclusive and representative of all who live here,” Welch said.

Welch, a Democrat, takes office on Jan. 6. Current Mayor Rick Kriseman is stepping down because of term limits.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg pastor believed to be first Black president of Suncoast Tiger Bay Club

The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club, recovering from financial difficulties caused by the pandemic and from internal dissension on its board, has elected new officers including its first Black president. He is J.C. Pritchett II, 51, a former Republican who switched to no-party affiliation over disillusionment with Donald Trump. The new...
Black Enterprise

Tampa Residents Want ‘Forgotten’ Historically Black Town of Dobyville Preserved

Richard Doby is the name behind Tampa, Florida’s forgotten African American town of Dobyville. But the white woman who lives in Doby’s house is working on getting Dobyville added to the Historic District. Doby’s original home is still standing in what used to be an all-Black community that he created,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

Noise pollution in downtown St. Pete is out of control | Letters

One St. Petersburg man’s quest to quiet a condo’s parking garage bell | Nov. 30. The onslaught of noise and light pollution in downtown St. Petersburg is relentless, and there seems to be absolutely no recourse for the average citizen. I’m a part-time resident of New York City and experience nowhere near the level of aggravating noise and light pollution there that I see in St. Petersburg. Our laws or ordinances — or lack thereof — on these quality of life issues make it like the Wild West for offenders. Lax rules means the offenders make the rules and the heck with the rest of us.
iheart.com

St Pete Mayor Announces Tropicana Field Site Developer

ST. PETERSBURG -- St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman has made his long-awaited decision on a developer for the Tropicana Field site. The outgoing mayor has selected Miami's Midtown Development, whose plan for the site--with or without a baseball stadium--could cost close to $4 billion and include between 6 and 8-thousand homes, along with office space, retail, and a hotel. The biggest question mark, though, is the Rays. Kriseman says that now that there's a developer, the city can "bring the Rays in" and have "serious discussions."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman picks Midtown Group to redevelop Tropicana Field

In a Thursday press conference, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he’s picked Midtown Development to redevelop the site around Tropicana Field. The decision comes five months after Kriseman narrowed candidates for redevelopment of Tropicana Field to proposals from Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners. In the eyes of City Wilds columnist Dr. Thomas Hallock, Sugar Hill and Midtown were the best of the four initial proposals on the table, adding that the Miami-based Midtown group led by Alex Vadia, “by contrast, does the best job keeping its eye on the prize. Avoiding the more complicated financials and social engineering…”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Beach News: St. Pete Beach

This holiday season, catch Santa atop a firetruck bopping along to holiday tunes. The St. Pete Beach Fire Department has offered Santa a ride throughout Belle Vista, Lido and the north neighborhoods on St. Pete Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Pass A Grille, Vina Del Mar and Lazarillo parts of the city on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Catch a glimpse of the jolly ol’ guy before he heads back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas. The fire truck will not go down dead-end streets or into gated communities, but if you live in a gated community or on a dead-end street, never fear – Santa won’t forget about you come Christmas day.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Community#The Circus#The Tampa Bay Times#Democrat
paradisenewsfl.com

St. Pete Mayor Elect KEN WELCH Looks Ahead to a Greater City

Former Pinellas County Commissioner and current Council member Ken Welch won 60% of the vote to beat Council member and local businessman Robert Blackmon Nov. 2 to become St. Pete’s first African-American mayor. At his watch party, he told supporters, “This election has made history in St. Petersburg!”. Just after...
Bay News 9

St. Pete's Shopapalooza expected to be biggest in the nation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 300 local businesses are coming together at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg this weekend for the Shopapalooza Festival, which is expected to be the biggest celebration in the nation, according to LocalShops1. "This is going to be the biggest small business Saturday and Sunday...
Bay News 9

Holidays in the Sunshine City returns to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit with St. Petersburg's annual Holidays in the Sunshine City! The events run from November 27 to January 2. Starting this Saturday, you can enjoy some holiday cheer with a Tree Lighting at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Mayor Rick Kriseman will light up the downtown tree at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

St. Pete, Tampa earn perfect equality scores

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosSt. Petersburg and Tampa both logged perfect scores on the 2021 Municipality Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign, which measures equality in 506 cities across the country.Scores were awarded based on things like non-discrimination laws, leadership on LGBTQ+ issues and law enforcement.The other side: Daytona Beach logged the lowest score in the state at 30 points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Axios

Get your IG on at Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete, a permanent and interactive installation involving a slew of artists, has been open since early September and deserves a visit, writes Ben's daughter Asher, who visited this weekend. Fairgrounds' exhibits are housed in about a dozen rooms which resemble a funky, trippy neon-lit Florida roadside motel. Why...
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete police K-9 Titan dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police announced Tuesday that one of their beloved K-9s had "crossed the rainbow bridge to doggy heaven on Monday." Following a recent cancer diagnosis, K-9 Titan died after serving the St.Pete community for five years. You may remember K-9 Titan from his journey to...
727area.com

St. Pete Fools Social Club

St. Pete Fools Social Club, 1949 1st Ave S. St Pete Fools Charities is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2020 with one firm goal in mind: to host events & fundraisers and give a helping hand to local charities in the form of tangible donations only. The members of St Pete Fools consist of 50 local businessmen and entrepreneurs who are good-natured and love our wonderful city of Saint Petersburg.
CHARITIES
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: 3 Florida Cities to Face Extreme Storm Damage

Of the top 10 cities facing the highest risk of storm damages in the United States, five are located in Florida. Each one of these cities is home to millions of properties that face high risk of storm damage, according to CoreLogic's Report from 2021.
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy