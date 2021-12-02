ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio College Ranks On List Of NCAA Football Fans That Complain The Most

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s no secret that Ohioans are passionate sports fans ... But how often do the Buckeye State’s NCAA fans complain?

Bookies.com wondered the same thing. The “ go-to source for online sports betting ” studied which fans complain the most, surveying 2,000 college football fans to ask their opinions on the Power Five conferences. Here’s how they figured everything out:

“In October 2021, we surveyed 2,000 college football fans from around the country to ask them about their opinions on NCAA football fan bases and the Power Five conferences; 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 30.”

Fans of The Ohio State University rank as the top complainers of the Big Ten conference. The report from Bookies.com shows:

  1. The Ohio State University
  2. Michigan
  3. Penn State
  4. Michigan State
  5. Iowa

These are the Top 10 college complainers, and what they complain about most:

  1. Alabama, complain about referees
  2. The Ohio State University, complain about referees
  3. Michigan, using “victim mentality”
  4. Florida, yell/heckle during games too much
  5. Notre Dame, using “victim mentality”
  6. Texas A&M, complain about referees
  7. Florida State, complain about referees
  8. LSU, complain about referees
  9. Duke, complain about referees
  10. Tennessee, complain about referees

#Ncaa Football#American Football#Ohio College#Ohioans#The Buckeye State#Bookies Com#The Ohio State University#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Florida State#Lsu
