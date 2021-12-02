Flag that flew at Montana capitol presented to Little Shell Tribe

The Little Shell Tribe received a unique memento on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Governor Greg Gianforte was in Great Falls to present the the tribe with the first Little Shell Tribal flag to fly at the state capitol in Helena.

Each of Montana’s tribes has a flag flying at the Capitol Tribal Plaza.

The governor has hand-delivered each tribe’s first flag back to the tribe when the flag is retired and replaced with a new one.

"It's a real honor for us to be able to have that flag returned to us by the governor. It was a special event for us to have that flag flown at the capitol with all the other tribal nations,” said Gerald Gray, Little Shell Tribal Chairman.

MTN

The tribe now plans to display the flag.