'Laverne & Shirley' Actor, New England Native Eddie Mekka Dies At Age 69

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
New England native Eddie Mekka, an actor known for playing Carmine Ragusa in the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 69.

Mekka's friend, Pat Benti, shared the news on Facebook, saying Mekka died peacefully in his California home on Saturday, Nov. 27.

He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Mekka's cause of death was not shared in the post.

Michael McKean, who also acted on "Laverne & Shirley," also shared a message honoring Mekka.

"A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning," he said. "A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie."

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

